Mariners use big homers from Luke Raley and Justin Turner to thump Phillies 10-2

SEATTLE — Luke Raley hit a three-run homer into the upper deck, Justin Turner's grand slam capped Seattle's seven-run second inning and the Mariners thumped the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2. The Mariners handed Philadelphia its season-high fifth straight loss. Combined with Atlanta's fourth straight win, the Phillies lead in the NL East is down to five games, the smallest Philadelphia's lead has been since May 28. Given a wealth of offensive support, Seattle starter Bryan Woo cruised through a career-high seven shutout innings allowing just five hits. In just his fifth career starter, Phillies' righty Tyler Phillips didn't make it through the second inning.