Mariners use big homers from Luke Raley and Justin Turner to thump Phillies 10-2

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 11:02 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 10:18 p.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Luke Raley hit a three-run homer into the upper deck, Justin Turner's grand slam capped Seattle's seven-run second inning and the Mariners thumped the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2. The Mariners handed Philadelphia its season-high fifth straight loss. Combined with Atlanta's fourth straight win, the Phillies lead in the NL East is down to five games, the smallest Philadelphia's lead has been since May 28. Given a wealth of offensive support, Seattle starter Bryan Woo cruised through a career-high seven shutout innings allowing just five hits. In just his fifth career starter, Phillies' righty Tyler Phillips didn't make it through the second inning.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Tim Booth

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  