The Athletics hit 3 homers to beat the struggling Dodgers 6-5

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OAKLAND, Calif. — Brent Rooker hit his 27th homer of the season and the Oakland Athletics added two more long balls to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. After leading the majors with 45 homers in July, the A's showed no signs of slowing down in their first game of August. Shea Langeliers and Seth Brown went deep against Gavin Stone. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the first but the Dodgers managed little else until Shohei Ohtani broke an 0-for-15 slump with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth. But it wasn't enough for the Dodgers, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Los Angeles' NL West lead over Arizona dropped to four games.