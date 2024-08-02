Blue Jays beat Yankees 8-5, overcome Judge's 40th home run as Torres pulled after 3 innings

NEW YORK — Ernie Clement had three early RBIs off faltering Marcus Stroman, and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame Aaron Judge's major league-leading 40th home run to beat the Yankees 8-5 and stop New York's five-game winning streak. Judge's two-run, first-inning homer off Kevin Gausman, a 477-footer drive halfway up the left-field bleachers, gave him a big league-best 101 RBIs. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was removed by manager Aaron Boone after three innings for not hustling. Torres did not run hard out of the batter's box on his second-inning drive off the left-field wall and reached only first.

