Abreu has 2 go-ahead hits as Red Sox beat Rangers 11-6 for first consecutive wins since break

By Stephen Hawkins, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 9:54 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.

 
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6. Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers also went deep Friday night for the wild card-chasing Red Sox, who have won consecutive games for the first time since before the All-Star break. They are 5-8 in that span. Corey Seager hit two solo homers, added a sacrifice fly and scored three runs for Texas. Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras also homered for the Rangers.

