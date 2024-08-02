Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia propel Braves past Marlins 5-3 for 6th win in 7 games

By Bill Trocchi, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:47 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:49 p.m.

 
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Braves rallied for a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Braves, who lead the NL wild-card race, have won six of seven. Aaron Bummer picked up the win in relief of rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, and Joe Jiménez earned his third save of the season with three strikeouts in the ninth. Orlando Arcia was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run, his fourth in six games. He has a career-high 13-game hitting streak.

