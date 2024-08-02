Police investigating deadly crash in St. George

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:57 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:02 p.m.

 
Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down a St. George neighborhood road Friday night.

Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down a St. George neighborhood road Friday night. (St. George police)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down a neighborhood road Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m., St. George police received report of a motorcycle and vehicle collision. A motorcycle was heading south on 2450 East when it struck a vehicle that was making a left turn onto the road.

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver died from his injuries, police said. The vehicle driver was also injured, but his or her condition was not released.

An accident reconstruction team is on the scene investigating. Police are encouraging the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSouthern Utah
Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news reporter for KSL.com.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  