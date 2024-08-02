Police investigating deadly crash in St. George

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down a neighborhood road Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m., St. George police received report of a motorcycle and vehicle collision. A motorcycle was heading south on 2450 East when it struck a vehicle that was making a left turn onto the road.

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver died from his injuries, police said. The vehicle driver was also injured, but his or her condition was not released.

An accident reconstruction team is on the scene investigating. Police are encouraging the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.