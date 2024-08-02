Orioles prospect Coby Mayo recalled from minors to make MLB debut against Guardians

CLEVELAND — Coby Mayo, one of the top prospects in baseball, has been recalled by the Baltimore Orioles to make his major league debut against the Cleveland Guardians. Mayo batted .301 with 20 homers and 61 RBIs in 77 games with Triple-A Norfolk, leading the International League with a .586 slugging percentage. The 22-year-old was in the lineup against the Guardians, playing third base and batting eighth. Mayo was promoted to fill in for All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a broken right hand.

