Olympics tennis: Siniakova and Machac win gold but are keeping their relationship status secret

By Howard Fendrich, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:42 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 3:17 p.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac have won the 2024 Olympics mixed doubles tennis gold medal for the Czech Republic. They defeated Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker. Siniakova now owns the only two Summer Games tennis titles for her country. She teamed up with Barbora Krejcikova to win the women's doubles gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Siniakova is a doubles specialist who has won a total of nine Grand Slam trophies. The first seven came alongside Krejcikova.

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
Howard Fendrich

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  