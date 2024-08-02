Olympics tennis: Siniakova and Machac win gold but are keeping their relationship status secret

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac have won the 2024 Olympics mixed doubles tennis gold medal for the Czech Republic. They defeated Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker. Siniakova now owns the only two Summer Games tennis titles for her country. She teamed up with Barbora Krejcikova to win the women's doubles gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago. Siniakova is a doubles specialist who has won a total of nine Grand Slam trophies. The first seven came alongside Krejcikova.