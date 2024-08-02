Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall is impressing the 49ers early in training camp

By Josh Dubow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 2:17 p.m.

 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The decision to draft receiver Ricky Pearsall 31st overall looked like a luxury more than an immediate need for the San Francisco 49ers back in April. But the longer Brandon Aiyuk's contract "hold in" goes on, the more Pearsall might be needed to produce as a rookie on what should be one of the NFL's most productive offenses. Pearsall has shown good flashes early in camp, even earning some encouraging words from veterans who are typically reticent of showering too much praise on a player in his first camp.

Josh Dubow

