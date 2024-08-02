Bailey Zappe has gone from Patriots' starting QB to competing for a roster spot

By Brendan Mcgair, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024

 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The only quarterback on the Patriots' roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year's training camp. Bailey Zappe made six starts for the Patriots in 2023 and two as a rookie a year earlier. Now he's fighting for a roster spot, stuck behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round draft pick Drake Maye on the depth chart. Zappe's competition for the No. 3 spot is another rookie, Joe Milton III. If Zappe hopes to remain a Patriot in September, the 25-year-old needs to demonstrate that he has more value and upside than Milton.

Brendan Mcgair

