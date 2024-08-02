Tom Kim is in range of an Olympic medal. At stake is being excused from military service

By Doug Ferguson, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 12:46 p.m.

 
5 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — An Olympic medal will go a long way for South Korean golfers Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An. At stake this week at Le Golf National is a chance to avoid mandatory military service. It's a topic that comes up for South Koreans at every Olympics since golf returned to the program in 2016. And it's a topic the 22-year-old Kim is trying to avoid. He has said his only focus is to win a medal for South Korea. But it's starting to come into view. Kim is three shots out of the lead going into the weekend.

Photos

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
Doug Ferguson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  