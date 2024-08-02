Tom Kim is in range of an Olympic medal. At stake is being excused from military service

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — An Olympic medal will go a long way for South Korean golfers Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An. At stake this week at Le Golf National is a chance to avoid mandatory military service. It's a topic that comes up for South Koreans at every Olympics since golf returned to the program in 2016. And it's a topic the 22-year-old Kim is trying to avoid. He has said his only focus is to win a medal for South Korea. But it's starting to come into view. Kim is three shots out of the lead going into the weekend.