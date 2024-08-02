Salt Lake man charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl in Utah County

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with traveling to Utah County to pick up two teenage girls, providing them with alcohol and sexually assaulting one of them.

Jerry Zachary Huff, 34, is charged in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor; and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 1, Huff picked up two 15-year-old girls, drove them to a gas station, where he bought alcoholic beverages for them and, later, to a park in Eagle Mountain, according to charging documents.

At the park, Huff gave one girl "a psychedelic mushroom gummy" that made her feel "woozy" and then sexually assaulted her, the charges state. The other girl told police she saw the two having sex and "it made her uncomfortable to watch, so she walked away."

Officers who later searched Huff's cellphone found text messages between him and one of the girls showing that he knew her age, a police booking affidavit alleges.

"The phone extraction shows communication between (the girl) and Jerry discussing their ages. (She) establishes her age as only being 15. Jerry makes comments about how they can lie about his age but they should go on a date," the affidavit states.