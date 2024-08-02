Fermin Lopez scores twice as Spain beats Japan 3-0 to reach semifinals at Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LYON, France — Spain has defeated Japan 3-0 to reach the semifinals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics. Fermin Lopez scored a goal in each half and Abel Ruiz sealed the win late for Spain. The Spaniards were the silver medalist three years ago in Tokyo and arrived as one of the medal favorites again. Lopez opened the scoring with a low left-footed shot from outside the area in the 11th minute and then used his right foot to add to the lead in the 73rd. Ruiz capped the victory from inside the area after a corner kick in the 86th.