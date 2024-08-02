Jaguars rookie and former Australian rules footballer Patrick Murtagh breaks ankle in practice

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 1:59 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 10:46 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Patrick Murtagh broke his right ankle in practice and was carted off the field in an air cast. Murtagh is a former Australian rules footballer. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Murtagh was hurt during a goal-line drill that included live tackling. Teammates turned away from the sight of his foot pointing in the wrong direction. Fans and other onlookers groaned as a team doctor twisted it back into place. Murtagh is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and had shown progress in his second year of American football.

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  