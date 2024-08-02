Jaguars rookie and former Australian rules footballer Patrick Murtagh breaks ankle in practice

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Patrick Murtagh broke his right ankle in practice and was carted off the field in an air cast. Murtagh is a former Australian rules footballer. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Murtagh was hurt during a goal-line drill that included live tackling. Teammates turned away from the sight of his foot pointing in the wrong direction. Fans and other onlookers groaned as a team doctor twisted it back into place. Murtagh is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program and had shown progress in his second year of American football.