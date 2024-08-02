Giannis Antetokounmpo waited years to be in the Olympics. Setbacks aside, it's been 'incredible'

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Giannis Antetokounmpo has waited a long time to be on the Olympic stage. So when the final horn sounded in Greece's 77-71 win over Australia to keep alive his country's hopes of advancing to the knockout round, the first-time Olympian put a towel over his face and buried his head. He also doesn't want the experience to end. Not yet. Even with Greece's hopes of extending its time in its Olympic basketball tournament since competing in Beijing in 2008 in jeopardy, Antetokounmpo says it's been an experience he's enjoyed every moment of, finally checking off one of the few things in his career he's yet to achieve.