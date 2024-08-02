2 suspects in out-of-state homicide cases arrested in Utah County

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of unrelated fugitives suspected in two out-of-state homicides have been arrested in Utah County this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team teamed up with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office to make the arrests.

The first came Monday around 6:30 p.m. when the two agencies and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office out of Yerington, Nevada, arrested Robert Matthew Richards in the killing of 25-year-old Sara Filiatraut. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office had been investigating Filiatraut's disappearance since April 15, and its investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Richards.

Richards — who had fled Nevada and traveled to Utah — was tracked to an apartment complex in Saratoga Springs. The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team established surveillance in the area and located Richards arriving to the complex in a white pickup truck, where he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The second arrest took place about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when U.S. marshals and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Leimaunaloa Aholelei, who is wanted for homicide and carjacking in California.

The case involved several people forcing their way into a home and fatally shooting the resident. The warrant for Aholelei's arrest was issued by the San Jose Police Department.

The strike Team tracked Aholelei to an apartment complex in Vineyard. Officers went to the apartment, where they had to force their way into the residence. Aholelei then surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

