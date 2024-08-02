Iga Swiatek wins a bronze at the 2024 Olympics for Poland's first tennis medal at any Summer Games

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Iga Swiatek has earned a bronze for Poland's first tennis medal at any Summer Games by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted just 59 minutes. Swiatek played much more cleanly than she did a day earlier in a straight-set loss to Zheng Qinwen of China in the semifinals. That result ended Swiatek's 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility used for the French Open each year and for the 2024 Olympics. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek was a popular pick to leave Paris with gold, in large part because she has won four of the past five French Open titles, including the last three in a row.