Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal to join Fulham on a 5-year contract

LONDON — Fulham has signed midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal on a five-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension. The deal for the 24-year-old England international was worth a reported club-record 34 million pounds ($43.6 million), including add-ons. Fulham plays Manchester United at Old Trafford on Aug. 16 in the first match of the Premier League season. Smith Rowe joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.