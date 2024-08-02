2nd-year NFL players poised for a breakout include Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Will McDonald, Luke Musgrave

By Josh Dubow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

 
Some players like C.J. Stroud and Puka Nacua are able to come into the NFL and become immediate stars as rookies. But for most, the adjustment to the pros takes more time and a shaky rookie season doesn't necessarily mean a player is destined to be a draft bust. Whether it's because of injuries, a lack of opportunity or the need to develop, there are several players from last season's draft class who didn't necessarily shine as rookies but could be poised to make a big jump forward in Year 2. Among the breakout candidates this season are the Jets' Will McDonald, Green Bay's Luke Musgrave and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Josh Dubow

