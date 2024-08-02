Belarus trampoline gymnasts earn first medals by neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics

PARIS — Ivan Litvinovich and Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of Belarus have won the first medals by neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old Litvinovich claimed gold in men's trampoline hours after Bardzilouskaya earned silver in the women's competition. Russia and Belarus are barred from team sports at the Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. An IOC-commissioned anthem played during the medal ceremony for Litvinovich, who defended the gold he won in Tokyo. Litvinovich says he prefers the Belarusian anthem and hopes to hear it at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

