Polly Mack shoots 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic

PORTLAND, Ore. — Polly Mack shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday in perfect morning conditions at Columbia Edgewater to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic. Winless on the LPGA Tour, Mack opened with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 and eagled the par-5 third. The 25-year-old German player added four birdies on the front nine, closing with two in a row. German countrywoman Caroline Masson was a stroke back with Nataliya Guseva, Samantha Wagner and Hyo Joon Jang. Playing in the afternoon, the 35-year-old Masson played the back nine in 7-under 29. She birdied Nos. 10-14 and 16 and 18. With the Olympics next week in Paris, no one from the top 30 in the world ranking is in the field.