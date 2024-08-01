David Fry and José Ramírez homer, Guardians blast Orioles 10-3 in series opener between AL leaders

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — David Fry hit a three-run homer, José Ramírez had a two-run shot and the Cleveland Guardians hammered the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 in a matchup of two of the AL's division leaders. Bo Naylor added a three-run blast as the Guardians outhomered the Orioles, who lead the majors with 172 homers. Fry homered in the third off Trevor Rogers, who went 4 1/3 innings in his debut for the Orioles after being acquired from Miami. He allowed five runs and six hits. Ramírez hit his 28th homer in the seventh, giving him homers in three straight games for the first time since 2021. Ben Lively notched his 10th win for Cleveland with six solid innings.