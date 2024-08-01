David Fry and José Ramírez homer, Guardians blast Orioles 10-3 in series opener between AL leaders

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 1, 2024 at 8:37 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 1, 2024 at 7:36 p.m.

 
12 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CLEVELAND — David Fry hit a three-run homer, José Ramírez had a two-run shot and the Cleveland Guardians hammered the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 in a matchup of two of the AL's division leaders. Bo Naylor added a three-run blast as the Guardians outhomered the Orioles, who lead the majors with 172 homers. Fry homered in the third off Trevor Rogers, who went 4 1/3 innings in his debut for the Orioles after being acquired from Miami. He allowed five runs and six hits. Ramírez hit his 28th homer in the seventh, giving him homers in three straight games for the first time since 2021. Ben Lively notched his 10th win for Cleveland with six solid innings.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Tom Withers

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  