Burnes shackles Rangers over 7 innings and Orioles hit 4 HRs in 11-2 rout of defending champs

BALTIMORE — Corbin Burnes scattered nine hits over seven innings, rookie Heston Kjerstad homered and drove in three runs and the Baltimore Orioles pummeled the struggling Texas Rangers 11-2. Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser also went deep Thursday night for the Orioles, who built an 8-1 lead in the fourth inning against Jon Gray and coasted to their second straight victory following a five-game skid. Adolis Garcia homered for the defending World Series champion Rangers, who have lost four in a row to fall seven games below .500. Texas has dropped seven consecutive road games and eight successive road series openers.