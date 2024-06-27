Byron Buxton hits 3-run homer, helps power the Twins to a 13-6 win over Diamondbacks

By Jack Thompson, Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 6:08 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

 
PHOENIX — Byron Buxton had a three-run homer among his three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-6. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist by Bryce Jarvis. X-rays were negative and the team listed him as day-to-day. Correa was on base five times, with a single, two walks, catcher's interference and a hit by pitch. Buxton also scored three times as the Twins scored all 13 of their runs between the second and fifth innings. Minnesota took two of three in the series and has won four of its last five. Ketel Marte hit his 17th homer for Arizona.

