Ex-Timberwolves analyst admits stealing hard drive with sensitive data from team executive

MINNEAPOLIS — The since-fired Minnesota Timberwolves staffer accused of burglary has admitted to stealing a hard drive with proprietary and sensitive information from a team executive. Somak Sarkar pled guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of unauthorized computer access in Hennepin County District Court. He was originally charged with third degree felony burglary after his arrest on March 19. Timberwolves executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta was the victim of the theft. Sarkar had been transferred to an analytics role supporting the coaching staff before he sneaked into Gupta's office and took the hard drive.

