Odyssey Sims scores 18 in her season debut, the Wings beat the Lynx to snap an 11-game losing streak

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale had 23 points, five 3-pointers and nine assists, veteran guard Odyssey Sims added 18 points in her season debut and the Dallas Wings snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 94-88 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Dallas (4-13) won for the first time since May 26. Minnesota (13-4) was coming off a 94-89 victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday for its first Commissioner's Cup championship. Dallas trailed 45-30 with 3:22 left in the second quarter before scoring the next 15 points, spanning the halftime break, to tie it at 45-all early in the third. Minnesota pulled within three points with a minute remaining in the fourth, but Jacy Sheldon answered with a wide open 3-pointer at the other end to cap the scoring.