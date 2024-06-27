Artyom Levshunov's journey to NHL draft has him projected as a top-five pick

By W.g. Ramirez, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 1:29 p.m.

 
LAS VEGAS — Artyom Levshunov hoped to play juniors in the Canadian Hockey League, knowing it could lead to his dreams of becoming a professional hockey player. However, because of CHL rules restricting Belarussians and Russians from competing because of the war in Ukraine, he had no other choice but to go the USHL and U.S. college route, if he wanted to develop his game in North America. All leagues aside, Levshunov's Plan B proved a success. The 18-year-old Michigan State defenseman enters the NHL draft on Friday projected to be a top-five pick, with the chance to be taken as early as second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

