The quack is back: NHL's Anaheim Ducks reveal orange-heavy version of original 'Mighty Ducks' logo

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 27, 2024 at 4:20 p.m. | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:56 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks are going back to a version of their original logo made famous by Disney's "D2: The Mighty Ducks" movie. The NHL team unveiled an orange-heavy version of the goalie mask in the shape of a duck's face as part of a rebranding effort that emphasizes its home in Orange County, California. Owners Henry and Susan Samueli said it is a chance to honor the franchise's past while also focusing on the present and looking toward a bright future. The team used versions of a web-footed 'D'-shaped logo since 2006 when the name was changed from the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to the Anaheim Ducks.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  