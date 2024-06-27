Sport climbing star recovers from a broken big toe to fight for another gold at Paris Olympics

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:05 p.m.

 
It wasn't going to be a toe injury that would keep one of the world's biggest stars in sport climbing from getting to the Paris Olympics. Defending champion Janja Garnbret kept practicing on one leg after her big toe "just broke" during a climb last year, grinding and training any way she could to get back in shape. The eight-time world champion was able to recover from the rare injury and will be competing for a medal again in Paris. No other athlete has won as many international climbing titles as Garnbret.

