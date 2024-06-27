More than 9,000 without power in American Fork, adding to string of outages

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

AMERICAN FORK — American Fork is the latest city to be hit with a mass power outage after a string of outages have occurred across the Wasatch Front.

Rocky Mountain Power posted on social media just after 11 a.m. Thursday that an outage is affecting 9,400 customers in American Fork. The cause is under investigation and power is estimated to be restored around 4 p.m., the company said on X.

The Rocky Mountain Power website shows the outage affects American Fork, Lindon, Orem and Vineyard. The website shows some of the outage is due to a "substation problem" and other areas are still under investigation.

A different power outage happend in Tooele Thursday morning, affecting 3,226 customers. About 3,000 customers in Ogden and 3,400 customers in Sandy also saw outages Tuesday evening, the power company reported.

On Sunday, a field fire from a downed power line in Herriman left more than 5,500 customers without power. Just a few days before that, on June 20, around 19,000 customers in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and West Valley City experienced outages, also resulting from a nearby grass fire.

Thousands of people throughout Utah lost power on June 14 due to several different incidents that created a "perfect storm," said Rocky Mountain Power officials.