More than 9,000 without power in American Fork, adding to string of outages

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 12:25 p.m.

 
American Fork is the latest city to be hit with a mass power outage after a string of outages have occurred across the Wasatch Front.

American Fork is the latest city to be hit with a mass power outage after a string of outages have occurred across the Wasatch Front. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

AMERICAN FORK — American Fork is the latest city to be hit with a mass power outage after a string of outages have occurred across the Wasatch Front.

Rocky Mountain Power posted on social media just after 11 a.m. Thursday that an outage is affecting 9,400 customers in American Fork. The cause is under investigation and power is estimated to be restored around 4 p.m., the company said on X.

The Rocky Mountain Power website shows the outage affects American Fork, Lindon, Orem and Vineyard. The website shows some of the outage is due to a "substation problem" and other areas are still under investigation.

A different power outage happend in Tooele Thursday morning, affecting 3,226 customers. About 3,000 customers in Ogden and 3,400 customers in Sandy also saw outages Tuesday evening, the power company reported.

On Sunday, a field fire from a downed power line in Herriman left more than 5,500 customers without power. Just a few days before that, on June 20, around 19,000 customers in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and West Valley City experienced outages, also resulting from a nearby grass fire.

Thousands of people throughout Utah lost power on June 14 due to several different incidents that created a "perfect storm," said Rocky Mountain Power officials.

Most recent Environment stories

Related topics

UtahUtah CountyEnvironment
Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news reporter for KSL.com.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  