NHRA drag racing great John Force has head injury, team says 'long road' to recovery ahead

RICHMOND, Va. — NHRA drag racing great John Force has a head injury and has been moved to a neurological ICU four days after crashing at 300 mph during a race in Virginia. John Force Racing says the move was a "positive" for the 75-year-old Force and his family. The latest statement says he faces a long road ahead in his recovery. Force's daughter, Brittany, is also a drag racer. She will not run this week Norwalk, Ohio, and instead remain with her father and family.