Authority overseeing Hurricanes' arena approves development plan for multi-use district around venue

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes said the governing body for PNC Arena has approved a development agreement to create a long-discussed mixed-use district around the arena. The project includes entertainment, retail and office space, as well as a music venue, apartments and a hotel. In a statement, the Hurricanes also said the Centennial Authority officially approved and signed the lease extension for the Hurricanes to remain at PNC Arena at least through the 2043-44 season. That extension was first agreed to last summer. That will jumpstart a $300 million project to upgrade the 25-year-old home to the Hurricanes and North Carolina State's men's basketball team.