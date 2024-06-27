George Mason gives basketball coach Tony Skinn a one-year contract extension

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason has given Tony Skinn a one-year contract extension after a strong debut as men's basketball coach. The school announced the deal Thursday that ties him to the Patriots through 2028-29. Skinn's team won 20 games, the first time it reached that total in 13 years. Athletic director Marvin Lewis said the school was committed to Skinn and excited about the future under his leadership. Skinn thanked the school's administration and said he could not wait for next season to arrive to continue building on last year's success. The school did not announce financial terms.

