Big East signs 6-year rights agreement with Fox Sports, NBC and TNT

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Big East Conference will expand to having games on three networks and see a significant increase in revenues under a new six-year media rights deal announced on Thursday. Fox Sports will remain as the conference's lead network under the new agreement, which begins with the 2025-26 season, while NBC and TNT will carry Big East games for the first time. The conferences's 12-year deal with Fox and CBS expires at the end of the upcoming 2024-25 season and averaged $41.67 million per year.