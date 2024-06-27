Canadian driver Lance Stroll will continue racing for Aston Martin into 2026 season

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 5:31 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SILVERSTONE, England — The Aston Martin Formula 1 team says Canadian driver Lance Stroll will continue racing into the 2026 season. No details were given about the length of Stroll's contract, but the team says the contract "will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations." They start in 2026. Stroll is in 11th place in the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's Austrian GP. The extension also means Stroll and Fernando Alonso will continue to race together for a third and fourth season. In April two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin for at least two more years.

Most recent Racing stories

Related topics

RacingNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  