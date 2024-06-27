Canadian driver Lance Stroll will continue racing for Aston Martin into 2026 season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SILVERSTONE, England — The Aston Martin Formula 1 team says Canadian driver Lance Stroll will continue racing into the 2026 season. No details were given about the length of Stroll's contract, but the team says the contract "will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations." They start in 2026. Stroll is in 11th place in the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's Austrian GP. The extension also means Stroll and Fernando Alonso will continue to race together for a third and fourth season. In April two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin for at least two more years.