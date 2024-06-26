Blackhawks acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and a 2027 2nd-round pick from Canucks for 2027 4th-round pick

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 10:26 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 10:19 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty and a 2027 second-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. The Canucks will retain 15% of Mikheyev's salary as a part of the deal announced Wednesday night. Mikheyev, 29, had 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games during the 2023-24 season for Vancouver. Lafferty had 13 goals and 11 assists in 79 games for the Canucks this past season and is now a pending unrestricted free agent.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  