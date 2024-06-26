Knicks and Raptors lead activity for Atlantic Division teams on Day 2 of NBA draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Knicks have done well lately getting production out of left-handed guards hailing from the Big East Conference. Jalen Brunson went from Villanova to the Knicks' franchise cornerstone after signing with New York just two seasons ago. The Knicks are hoping they've found another jewel after trading up with Toronto to draft former Marquette guard Tyler Kolek in the NBA draft's second round. Kolek, selected 34th overall, was one of three players New York selected after a flurry of trades up and down the board by the Knicks and Raptors. New York ended up with three players. Toronto also concluded the day with three, led by Jonathan Mogbo out of San Francisco, who the Raptors took 31st overall.