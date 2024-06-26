Trio of former G League Ignite teammates heading to NBA's Central Division

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Former G League Ignite teammates Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis and Tyler Smith will begin their NBA careers as Central Division rivals while the program that developed them disappears. The Detroit Pistons selected Holland with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night. The Bulls took Buzelis six picks later. the Bucks took Smith in the second round with the 33rd overall pick. The NBA announced three months ago that the G League Ignite program wouldn't exist beyond 2024.