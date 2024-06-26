Shohei Ohtani and Gavin Stone help the Dodgers shut down the White Sox 4-0

By Jay Cohen, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 9:24 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 8:23 p.m.

 
CHICAGO — Shohei Ohtani hit another leadoff homer and Gavin Stone pitched a four-hitter, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 for their fourth consecutive win. Ohtani drove a full-count cut fastball from Erick Fedde deep to right-center for his NL-leading 25th homer. Ohtani's third leadoff homer this season extended his RBI streak to a franchise-record 10 games. The two-time AL MVP also hit a leadoff drive in Los Angeles' 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Stone (9-2) struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game.

