Mets put reliever Drew Smith on 15-day injured list with right elbow sprain

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 6:26 p.m.

 
Leer en español

NEW YORK — Mets reliever Drew Smith has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, an untimely blow for a New York bullpen already missing suspended closer Edwin Díaz. Right-hander Ty Adcock was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Smith, an announcement the Mets made about 40 minutes before the first pitch of their Subway Series game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Smith is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and two saves in 19 appearances this season. He was on the IL from April 24 to June 1 because of right shoulder soreness. The 30-year-old right-hander made his major league debut with the Mets in 2018.

