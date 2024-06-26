South Africa beats Afghanistan to reach the Twenty20 World Cup final, ending a long cricket drought

TAROUBA, Trinidad — South Africa has trounced Afghanistan by nine wickets to reach the Twenty20 World Cup final, ending a long cricket drought. Reeza Hendricks hit a six and a four off consecutive deliveries to lift South Africa to 60 for 1 in the ninth over, easily surpassing Afghanistan's 56. It's the first time South Africa has reached the final of a men's cricket World Cup. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat first but everything went South Africa's way after that. Marco Jansen took wickets in the first and third overs and Kagiso Rabada opened with a double-wicket maiden. Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets in 11 deliveries — all lbw decisions — to finish off.

