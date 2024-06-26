Washington Wizards take French 7-footer Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 10:46 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 6:23 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards drafted French 7-footer Alex Sarr with the second pick in the NBA draft. They used their highest selection in 14 years to add some much-needed size to a team that won only 15 games last season. Sarr played last season for the Perth Wildcats in Australia. He also spent two years in the U.S. with Overtime Elite, a developmental league. The Wizards are a year removed from a front office overhaul and an offseason in which they traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  