Woman injured by rock fall at Bridal Veil Falls dies

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 7:34 p.m.

 
A woman who was badly injured earlier this month after getting hit by a falling rock at Bridal Veil Falls has died.

PROVO — A woman who was badly injured earlier this month after getting hit by a falling rock at Bridal Veil Falls has died.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed Diane Dewey, 70, of Saratoga Springs, died on June 15.

Dewey was walking with her husband on the Provo Canyon trail below the falls on June 3 when she was hit by a slab of rock that broke loose and rolled down the mountainside. Officials said the rock was approximately 24 inches wide and 2 to 3 inches deep. Dewey was taken to the Utah Valley Regional Hospital with serious injuries to her back and head.

The sheriff's office said about 50 people were hiking the trail above the falls and several reported seeing the rock falling, though they weren't sure where it broke loose. Sgt. Garrett Dutson said witnesses attended to Dewey until first responders arrived.

Dewey's obituary said she was a loving wife and mother who valued family above all else. Dewey also enjoyed "nature, bowling, saltwater fish, photography, genealogy, learning, relaxation, picnics, woodworking, birdwatching, NBA basketball, conversation, and a brand-new puppy."

Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news reporter for KSL.com.

