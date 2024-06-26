Jags owner Khan calls 2023 collapse an 'organizational failure' and says it can't happen again

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan called last year's late-season collapse an "organizational failure." The Jaguars dropped five of their final six games and missed the postseason after spending three months atop the AFC South. Speaking at a formal proclamation regarding a $1.4 billion "stadium of the future," Khan opened up about a variety of football-related topics. Khan says injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and others were no excuse for the slide. He says "for me, it's really a cause for self-reflection and then something good to come out of it because we just can't have that this year."