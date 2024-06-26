Liberatore pitches Cardinals to 4-1 win over Braves and doubleheader split after 6-2 loss in opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. LOUIS — Matthew Liberatore pitched six shutout innings in a spot start and Alec Burleson hit a go-ahead, two-run double to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday for a day-night doubleheader split. Jarred Kelenic had three hits, including his eighth home run, and three RBIs as the Braves won the opener 6-2. Kelenic was 6 for 9 with four RBIs in the doubleheader and is hitting .362 with four homers and 10 RBIs since being moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order. Liberatore gave up two hits and struck out eight in his fifth start.