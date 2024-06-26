Seth Waugh is stepping aside after 6 years leading the PGA of America

Seth Waugh is leaving after six years as the CEO of the PGA of America. Waugh has told the association of golf professionals that he has decided not to renew his contract when it expires at the end of the month. That ends nine years at the PGA of America for Waugh. The first three were spent serving on the board. Waugh has a background in banking, formerly as the CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas. He says he took the job wanting to impact lives and feels as though he leaves the PGA of America in good shape.

