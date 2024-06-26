Dubois changes perspective quickly after joining Caps, a year since signing long term in LA

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 3:33 p.m.

 
Pierre-Luc Dubois a year ago envisioned spending the better part of the next decade with the Los Angeles Kings because he signed a long-term contract worth $68 million. What happened since has forced him to change his perspective. Dubois endured a disappointing, underproductive season and was traded last week to the Washington Capitals. It was his third time being involved in an NHL trade before turning 26 Monday. Dubois joins the Capitals as their latest in a series of career rehabilitation projects, some of which have been successful for the player and team.

Stephen Whyno

