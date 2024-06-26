Monasterio's single in the 10th lifts Brewers over Rangers 6-5 as Bauers hits slam, Chourio homers

By Tom Kertscher, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 4:11 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 3:29 p.m.

 
MILWAUKEE — Andruw Monasterio hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning after entering as a replacement for injured Joey Ortiz, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 helped by Jake Bauers' grand slam and Jackson Chourio's inside-the-park homer. Milwaukee recovered after wasting a 4-1 lead in Dallas Keuchel's Brewers debut and the NL Central leader swept a three-game sweep from the World Series champion. With Willy Adames on second base as the automatic runner, Bauers popped out on a bunt attempt off Jacob Latz (2-3), Rhys Hoskins was intentionally walked and Sal Frelick popped out. After a wild pitch, Monasterio lined a single to left-center.

