Oilers coach: stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 5:40 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 3:19 p.m.

 
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Wednesday that some of the team's top stars were playing through injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run. Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl had hand and rib injuries that left staff questioning whether he could play, while forward Evander Kane had a sports hernia and captain Connor McDavid was also playing hurt. Knoblauch declined to comment on McDavid's undisclosed injury, saying he didn't have much information on the ailment.

The Associated Press

