Iowa's Jan Jensen hires coach of Division III Washington U. and a Tar Heels' staffer as assistants

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

 
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Randi Henderson, the head coach at Division III Washington University, and North Carolina assistant Sean Sullivan have been hired as women's basketball assistants at Iowa. Henderson was 103-54 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at the St. Louis school. She also led the Bears to four top-three finishes in the University Athletic Association. Sullivan was director of player personnel, development, and recruiting operations at North Carolina for two seasons and was promoted to assistant last season. Sullivan also has worked at Pittsburgh and Penn State. He also will hold the title of general manager with the Hawkeyes.

The Associated Press

